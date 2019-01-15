Boy arrested carrying 'weapon' near school

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested close to a school in Craigavon, County Armagh, on suspicion of possession of an "offensive weapon" say police.

Lismore Comprehensive said "a past pupil was involved in an incident outside our school premises".

It happened on the Brownlow Road on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the school wrote that "all steps and procedures have been taken to safeguard students" and that pupils "are following normal timetable".