Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Irish border has been one of the biggest sticking points during Brexit negotiations

Ireland's transport minister said he "anticipates" there would have to be checks on goods crossing the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Shane Ross made the comment during a briefing on the country's contingency planning.

Senior Irish politicians have, until now, said whatever the circumstances the border would not be hardened.

However Mr Ross was contradicted by Simon Coveney.

The tánaiste (deputy prime minister) said there would not be checks but Ireland would nonetheless face "difficult discussions" with the EU on how to protect the single market.

Mr Ross, an independent member of the Irish Parliament, had been asked about a situation where a lorry carrying food produce from Scotland arrived at the Irish border.

He said: "I would anticipate that there would be checks."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Would you notice if you crossed the Irish border?

EU planning notices published last month said that in the event of no deal every consignment of animal products (including food) coming into the EU from the UK would have to undergo checks "at the point of entry."

It did not suggest that Ireland would be exempt from that.

On Monday the UK Prime Minister said those EU plans "make it clear there will be no flexibility on border checks in no deal.

"The Irish government will be expected to apply EU checks in full."