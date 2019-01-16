Image caption The incident occurred at an out-of-hours surgery on the Craigavon area hospital site

Police attended an "incident" on the site of Craigavon Area Hospital following a report concerning the safety of a man on Wednesday morning.

An ambulance and two fire engines were also sent to the scene.

The Southern Health Trust confirmed that the incident happened at an out-of-hours surgery on the hospital site.

The PSNI said it received a report at about 08:35 regarding a patient causing a disturbance and that the incident had now been contained.

Inspector Gary Moore said: "The man was subsequently taken to safety and there have been no reports of any injuries."