Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Davis attended a press conference with DUP leader Arlene Foster this week, calling for a "better" Brexit deal

The government has had a "blind spot" when it comes to Brexit and Ireland, a former Brexit secretary has said.

David Davis told a Westminster committee that the government had failed to understand the issue for two reasons.

He cited the lack of a Stormont executive and Leo Varadkar taking over as Irish prime minister in June 2017.

Mr Davis said the changes meant his former department had become "unpredictably handicapped".

Appearing before MPs on the EU scrutiny committee on Wednesday, Mr Davis said he now believed the government should have put more resources into the issue.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since January 2017.

Mr Davis said his officials had not initially seen it as a big problem for the Brexit process because at the time, the department had a good working relationship with the then Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Enda Kenny.

Mr Varadkar took over from Mr Kenny as Irish prime minister a year after the EU referendum was held.

Image copyright European Photopress Image caption Unionists have been critical of Leo Varardkar's approach to Brexit

"The original taoiseach took a slightly more constructive approach than came later... the attitude of the Irish authorities in the first year was different than what came later," he said.

"It might be a coincidence that it changed at the time Mr Varadkar came in, or it might have been his drive.

"Either way, it changed and we probably didn't react quickly enough, without the Northern Ireland executive sitting on the joint ministerial committee... there was a blind spot there," he said.

In the absence of executive ministers, the head of the NI civil service David Sterling has attended meetings with officials from across the UK to discuss Brexit planning.

Mr Davis, who resigned from the cabinet last July over the prime minister's Brexit plan, said there were not many things he would change during his time as Brexit secretary.

But he said that, with hindsight, he would have put "more resources" into dealing with this particular issue.