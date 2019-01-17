A former treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club will face 11 additional charges relating to serious sexual abuse, a court has heard.

Thomas McKenna, from Dundalk Road, Crossmaglen, already faced 17 charges including the sexual abuse of nine people over a 30-year period.

The extra charges relate to the alleged sexual abuse of a further three people.

The new charges were put to Mr McKenna on Thursday as he appeared at Banbridge Magistrate's Court, sitting in Newry.

The 11 additional accusations include attempted rape and sexual assault.

The 58-year-old accused confirmed to the court that he understood the nature of the charges against him.

His defence lawyer confirmed that no bail application was being made in relation to the new charges.

Mr McKenna has been returned to Maghaberry Prison and is due to appear in court in Newry again next month.