Image copyright Exploris Image caption The young loggerhead turtle is receiving "around the clock care" at Portaferry's Exploris aquarium

A "critically ill" loggerhead turtle which was found stranded on a County Donegal beach has been taken to a sea-life sanctuary in Northern Ireland.

The rare discovery was made by a father and his daughter on Sunday afternoon.

Wildlife experts from Exploris aquarium in Portaferry, County Down, travelled to Donegal the next morning to collect the turtle in a bid to save its life.

Exploris said the turtle may have been caught in the gulf stream and been carried hundreds of miles off course.

Accidental tourist

"Juvenile loggerhead turtles should be in the middle of the Atlantic in warm waters where there is plenty of food, not returning to shores until they are approximately seven to 12 years old," an Exploris statement said.

The "very lost" reptile is now being treated for "cold-stunning" and receiving around the clock care at the Portaferry sanctuary.

Staff are trying to raise its body temperature and encourage it to feed.

Loggerhead turtles can live to about 50 years of age in the wild and adult males usually reach about three feet (90cm) in shell length.

Image caption Loggerhead turtles are usually found in much warmer waters (archive photo)

Donegal's accidental tourist is believed to be about a year and a half old and has been classed as "vulnerable".

The aquarium's curator, Peter Williams, said the ultimate goal is to release the reptile back into the wild in warmer waters.

Hypothermia

He said the family who found the stranded turtle had "done the right thing" by alerting the authorities.

He asked the public to "keep their eyes peeled for any more loggerheads which may be in our seas" and report any sightings to Exploris.

Such strandings are rare according to the aquarium, but it is not the first time Exploris has tried to nurse a lost loggerhead turtle back to health.

In January 2015, another loggerhead washed up on a County Donegal beach and it was also taken to the Portaferry aquarium suffering from hypothermia.

Exploris staff named that male turtle Columba, but sadly it died a short time later.