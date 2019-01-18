Warrenpoint: Woman in hospital after shooting
A woman has been taken to hospital after a shooting in County Down.
The incident happened in Warrenpoint on Friday evening.
She was admitted to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry - her condition is unknown.
Police are at the scene of the shooting.