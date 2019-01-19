Warrenpoint: Man shot dead and woman in intensive care
- 19 January 2019
A man has been killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting in County Down.
The attack happened at Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint at about 19:30 GMT on Friday.
The woman was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry before being transferred to intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where she is in a critical condition.
Police have launched a murder investigation.
The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.