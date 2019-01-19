Northern Ireland

Two arrested after six cars struck in Bangor

  • 19 January 2019
Crash scene Image copyright PSNI BANGOR

Six parked cars were damaged by a car being "driven erratically" in Bangor on Friday night.

Police received reports of vehicles being struck by a silver Daihatsu car on Main Street at about 21:30 GMT.

The same car was also reported to have caused damage at a petrol station on South Circular Road and seen doing "donut manoeuvres" at a petrol station forecourt on Clandeboye Road.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Inspector Jonathan Francey appealed for information and dash cam footage.

Image copyright PSNI Bangor