Causeway Airfield: Two injured after plane comes down
- 19 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been taken to hospital after their light aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Causeway Airfield, near Coleraine.
Two ambulances and an air ambulance went to the scene at about 14:45 GMT on Saturday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said one man was trapped and had to be freed from the plane.
The two men were taken to the Causeway Area Hospital.