A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a bus was hijacked and damaged in Ballybeen, Dundonald on Saturday night.

The driver of the Translink Metro bus was threatened by a man with a knife at a bus stop on Cairnsmore Avenue shortly before 20:00 GMT.

Police said the man forced the bus driver to drive for a distance, before forcing him and eight passengers off the vehicle at knifepoint.

The bus was then involved in a collision a short distance away.

The hijacker fled the scene, but was then arrested in Millars Lane a short while later.