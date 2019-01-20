Man arrested after bus hijacked at knifepoint in Ballybeen
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a bus was hijacked and damaged in Ballybeen, Dundonald on Saturday night.
The driver of the Translink Metro bus was threatened by a man with a knife at a bus stop on Cairnsmore Avenue shortly before 20:00 GMT.
Police said the man forced the bus driver to drive for a distance, before forcing him and eight passengers off the vehicle at knifepoint.
The bus was then involved in a collision a short distance away.
The hijacker fled the scene, but was then arrested in Millars Lane a short while later.