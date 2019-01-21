Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment the bomb exploded

There will continue to be disruption on Monday around the scene of a bomb explosion in Londonderry.

Bishop Street Courthouse will remain closed following the blast near the building on Saturday.

The PSNI said the attack may have been carried out by the New IRA, a dissident republican group.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the attack. The men, two aged in their 20s, one aged 34 and another aged 42 remain in custody.

The bomb went off in a pizza delivery van, which had been hijacked by two armed men earlier on Saturday evening.

The police said the area will remain closed from Bishop's Gate down to the Bishop's Gate Hotel.

At the courthouse, jury trials due to be held have been put off until Tuesday.

Cases listed to be heard in the magistrate's courts will now be held in Strabane, with some other hearings switching to Coleraine.

Bishop Street car park remains closed with no access to vehicles or pedestrians.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the PSNI said: "We are aware that a number of people are seeking the return of their vehicles - unfortunately this cannot be facilitated due to the continuing police operation.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience and support."

Image copyright PAcemaker

The bomb, which went off at 20:09 GMT, was described as a "crude device". The PSNI said the attack outside the courthouse was "unbelievably reckless".

The police released CCTV footage of the moment the bomb exploded in a car that had previously been hijacked.

Another CCTV clip, posted on Twitter, showed a group of young people walking past the vehicle shortly before the blast.

What is the New IRA?