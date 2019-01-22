Image copyright David Howes Image caption A wooden cross marks the grave of the unknown baby found hidden in a derelict house

It was a small bundle wrapped in a faded copy of the London Evening Standard dating back to June 1935.

In 2009, workmen tearing down the ceiling of a derelict house in Portstewart found the parcel which had been hidden more than 70 years earlier.

What they found inside shocked them. It was the skeleton of a newborn baby.

This was a secret, tucked tight beneath the floorboards, and taken with a stranger to the grave.

Image copyright Facebook post

It sent detectives on a hunt across the United Kingdom to the Home Office, to other police forces and even to a famous chocolate maker, in an effort to find the truth.

Fast forward to Sunday 13 January 2019 and David Howes was taking his dog for a walk through the Flowerfields cemetery, Portstewart.

In among the other gravestones, he spotted a simple wooden cross, decked with flowers and complete with a teddy bear.

"The dedication read: 'Unknown child, known only by God,'" he said.

He remembered the case of the baby's skeleton found in the derelict house.

"It touched me. I wanted to know how such a thing could happen. It got me thinking about what this poor woman suffered."

Then he headed to Facebook and the: "Did you grow up in Portstewart?" page.

"It tugged on my heart strings and got me wondering if the good people of Portstewart could get a fund together for a simple headstone to replace the wooden cross," he wrote.

The response astonished him.

"I was nearly prepared to pay for it myself, but within five days the money - £750 - was there," he said.

In the end, there was no need to pay for a stone, as local undertaker, Hugh Wade, promised to provide the stone and the engraving for free.

Now, there are plans for a simple service to remember the unknown baby.

"Now all the cash donations shall go to Coleraine's Angel Garden which is a space for the parents of still born children to remember them," said David Howes.

"It was just a thought, but I'm just so pleased this took off."

When the remains were discovered in 2009, detectives set out to find out what had happened.

Image copyright facebook Image caption Messages of support poured in for David's idea on Facebook

They were confident the baby had been born and hidden in the house in the 1930s - as well as the London Evening Standard dated 1935, wrapped around the body, a magazine and a Bourneville chocolate wrapper were also found nearby.

The investigation sent police to the Cadbury manufacturers because the design on the wrapper provided a date window for when the baby was hidden.

The police officer who headed the investigation was Detective Inspector Sean Fitzpatrick.

In 2010, he told the Belfast Telegraph that the baby was carried to full term but the case remained shrouded in mystery and it was unclear whether it was a boy or girl.

Seventy four years had passed, he told the paper, so despite a thorough investigation, the truth about the baby remained a mystery.

"There are so many possibilities — the mother could have been unmarried, the baby could have been the result of an affair; perhaps it was stillborn," he said.

"The mother could have been a young girl or, in talking to people about that time, we learned that often if a baby was born with a deformity, the midwife wouldn't even have let it have its first breath.

"We also have to consider the possibility the mother was a nun because there was a convent nearby.

"The truth is we will probably never know because we are really relying on the people involved telling us what actually happened and the likelihood is they are dead. I would like to find out what happened, though, because they could have surviving family out there, siblings even."

For David Howes, the sight of a small cross that tugged at his heartstrings has become something very heartening.

He was amazed at how quickly people wanted to reach out and remember the unknown baby.

For him, it's been a lesson in the kindness of strangers.