Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May was speaking in the House of Commons on Monday

Prime minister Theresa May has said she will continue talking to the DUP and others who have concerns about the Irish border backstop.

She told MPs that she will then take the conclusions of those discussions back to the EU.

The backstop is the "insurance policy" in the withdrawal deal.

It aims to ensure that, whatever else happens, there will be no return to a visible border between NI and the Irish Republic after the UK leaves the EU.

The prime minister set out her "plan B" way forward on Brexit in the House of Commons, amid deadlock over a proposed deal.

Mrs May also said she wanted to be "absolutely clear" that, despite some media speculation, the government would not reopen the Good Friday Agreement.

"I've never considered doing so and neither will I," she said.

Mrs May set out six issues she is seeking to address either in her Brexit deal or in the next phase of negotiations.

She also said the government would seek to give devolved nations a bigger role in the second phase of negotiations.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost two years, but Mrs May said she will seek to see how elected politicians from Northern Ireland could be part of that process.

Mrs May is making a statement to MPs on the way forward on Brexit after her planned deal was rejected by MPs last week.

She hopes to win over Tory Brexiteer MPs and Northern Ireland's DUP, by resolving their concerns over the "backstop" plan for the Irish border.

The backstop is a position of last resort, to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland in the event that the UK leaves the EU without securing an all-encompassing deal.

At present, goods and services are traded between the two jurisdictions on the island of Ireland with few restrictions.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Simon Coveney said setting a time limit would mean there was no backstop at all

Earlier, Ireland's foreign minister rejected a proposal from his Polish counterpart for a five-year limit to the Brexit backstop.

Simon Coveney said he made it clear to Jacek Czaputowicz last month that setting a time limit was unacceptable.

He said he did not think the proposal reflected EU thinking.

"I made it very clear that putting a time limit on an insurance mechanism, which is what the backstop is, effectively means that it's not a backstop at all," Mr Coveney said.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Coveney said it was probably an attempt by the Polish foreign minister to be helpful.

"I can understand why a Polish minister would be concerned that we need to find solutions in relation to avoiding a no-deal Brexit, because there are many Polish people living in Ireland and indeed the UK.

"But I think Michel Barnier, Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk - these are the voices that speak on behalf of the European Union, and that's the Irish position."

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said the withdrawal agreement, including the Irish border backstop, was "the best deal possible" for the UK in the Brexit negotiations.

In an interview with Irish broadcaster RTÉ, he also dismissed reports of a bilateral arrangement between the UK and Ireland, saying the EU negotiated as one team.

Mr Czaputowicz confirmed to the BBC that he had discussed the idea of a limit to the Brexit backstop with the British and Irish governments in December.

"At that time there was an expectation that, maybe, parliament will accept the deal. Now we are (in a) different stage," he said.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said there is now an opportunity for "pragmatism" from the Irish government in the Brexit negotiations.

He told BBC News NI he welcomed reports that Mrs May is seeking changes to the backstop.

Image caption Gavin Robinson said the DUP was still seeking substantial changes to the prime minister's withdrawal deal

The East Belfast MP said "unless and until" there were substantial changes to it, the DUP would continue to have problems with the withdrawal agreement.

Mr Robinson said there were three possible proposals to the backstop the DUP would consider:

Removing the backstop from the withdrawal agreement

Placing a time limit on it

Giving UK unilateral right to exit the backstop without consent of the EU

Constitutional status

He said he believed any of those were a "runner" that would ensure the constitutional status of the UK as a whole.

Mr Robinson said the DUP, which supports the Conservative government through a confidence-and-supply agreement, continued to talk to Number 10 over the weekend about Mrs May's plan for the backstop and would keep up negotiations.