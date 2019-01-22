Image copyright PSNI Image caption The vehicle on fire after an explosion oustide Londonderry courthouse

Dissident republican violence and, of course, Brexit dominate the front pages of Northern Ireland's papers on Tuesday.

"Republican dissidents plotting more attacks" is the stark headline on the front of the News Letter.

The warning comes from former PSNI assistant chief constable Alan McQuillan.

He says that dissidents are desperate to connect their violence to major historic anniversaries.

It follows a bomb outside a court in Londonderry at the weekend and further alerts and hijackings in the city on Monday - the centenary of the first Dáil and the start of the Irish War of Independence.

"They always use reference points like that in an attempt to try and wind things up, because they're desperate to try and find any sort of reference from the past," Mr McQuillan tells the News Letter.

'We will not live in fear'

On the front page of the Daily Mirror, the Mayor of Derry John Boyle says the city "will not live in fear".

Writing in the paper, Mr Boyle says: "We are strong and we stand opposed to violence. We will not nurture hatred and we will not live in fear."

Mr Boyle said the people of Derry had said "time and time again they will not be held to ransom or dragged back by a minority".

He said the city's great resilience had seen it through very challenging times.

Brexit leads on the front of the Belfast Telegraph, with a warning from CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan that a no-deal Brexit could cost Northern Ireland £5bn a year by 2034.

A CBI study published on Tuesday warns that Northern Ireland would be among the the parts of the UK most exposed to the fallout of a no-deal.

"The projected impact on our economy would be devastating and, while business will do all it can to reduce the worst aspects, a no-deal scenario is unimaginable," Ms McGowan tells the paper.

She says that manufacturing and the agri-food industry would be particularly hard hit in Northern Ireland.

However, TUV leader Jim Allister is not convinced by the CBI study, telling the Telegraph that the group "has cried wolf so often" that its warnings carry no credence.

Staying with Brexit, The Irish News says that leading Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is going ahead with plans to appear at a DUP fundraiser in Ballymena next week.

That is despite opposition from Northern Ireland Conservatives, who are unhappy about his attendance at an event for a rival party.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg is to speak at a DUP fundraiser in Ballymena

Former NI Conservative Roger Lomas tells the paper he understands that Mr Rees-Mogg has built up a personal relationship with DUP members at Westminster, but says he has yet to accept an invitation to meet with local Conservatives.

"Indeed, with senior colleagues like this, one doesn't really need political opponents," he says.