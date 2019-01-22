Image caption The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits was unchanged in December at 29,500

Northern Ireland's unemployment rate has fallen and is now back below the UK average.

Between last September and November, the figure stood at 3.4%, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The UK average is 4% and in the Republic of Ireland it is 5.3%.

The proportion of people in work has also grown (70%), but remains noticeably behind the rest of the UK (76%).

Economic inactivity in Northern Ireland also rose slightly, quarter to quarter.

According to Nisra, none of the changes are statistically significant.

The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits was unchanged in December at 29,500.

The policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Northern Ireland, Tina McKenzie, said that while the drop in unemployment was "encouraging", it was important to "keep in mind that our employment rate remains the lowest of any region of the UK".

"Our stubbornly high levels of economic inactivity, which includes those not in work or seeking employment, continues to have a wider societal and economic impact," said Ms McKenzie.

"While there are many historical and social reasons for people to be economically inactive, it's crucial that we tackle this issue head on."