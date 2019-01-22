Image caption Snow on Binevenagh Mountain in County Londonderry on Tuesday afternoon

There has been disruption to travel in Northern Ireland following snowfall.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for ice, which is valid until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Met Office said that "higher routes such as Glenshane Pass and parts of the M2" are among the "worst affected" by the snowfall.

Belfast International Airport said its runway is closed due to "heavy snowfall" and there are delays to several flights.

The airport said its snow team are "clearing the runway" and advised passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

The PSNI advised motorists to reduce their speed and be cautious when driving "due to the adverse weather conditions".

A list of the roads affected can be accessed at Trafficwatch NI.

Image caption The Met Office said the Glenshane Pass was among the areas affected

Translink said it was "making every effort" to keep public transport services "moving during the snow".

"Safety is our top priority and some routes may face unavoidable revisions or cancellations in worst affected areas," it added.

Further information is available at the Translink website.

There has also been disruption to the midweek football schedule with two cup finals scheduled for Wednesday called off.

The Mid Ulster and North West Cup finals have both fallen foul of the weather.