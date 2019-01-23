Image copyright News Letter

Ian Paisley's travel expenses feature prominently in Wednesday's papers.

Mr Paisley faced criticism last week for billing a charity nearly £6,000 to fly to a New York conference.

He said he flew first class - when other attendees flew economy - as he was invited "at the last minute".

However, both The Irish News and Belfast Telegraph report Mr Paisley was listed as a panellist at the peace conference two weeks before he travelled.

The Irish News also says it has seen correspondence from Cooperation Ireland to participants - including Mr Paisley - from three weeks before the event saying it would "reimburse your coach (economy) airfare"

The paper says that Mr Paisley said Cooperation Ireland agreed to cover the £6,000 cost of the flights because he was invited to attend "just a couple of days before travelling".

It says that neither Mr Paisley nor the DUP responded to requests for comment on Tuesday night.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Ian Paisley said his attendance at the event was only confirmed "at the last minute"

The Belfast Telegraph says Mr Paisley spoke at the 20 Years of Peace conference alongside former SDLP MP Mark Durkan and ex-Sinn Féin MP Pat Doherty.

The Telegraph said when it contacted Mr Paisley, he said his attendance was only confirmed on the panel two days before the event.

"I am not responsible for for what is said or speculated about me," he said.

"I only confirmed my attendance at the NYC event after it was confirmed that I could meet my previous engagements the day before [at Westminster] travelling and the day after the event when I had to be in Northern Ireland.

"And not before the costs were confirmed."

He added: "Most sane people would understand that sort of scheduling has an impact on costs."

Brexit and the prospects of a hard border is the lead story in the News Letter.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted there would be no hard border

"Dublin and Brussels split on hard border" is the headline.

"It says when he was asked on Tuesday what would happen if there was a no deal Brexit, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said it was "pretty obvious you will have a hard border".

The paper says that soon afterwards Taoiseach Leo Varadkar issued a statement that "even in a no deal, there will not be a return to a border.

However, it says "further cracks in the Irish position appeared" when Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that while Dublin would not support a hard border, "if we don't have a withdrawal agreement it becomes very difficult to prevent that".

The DUP's Sammy Wilson dismissed Mr Schinas' statement on the border as "bluffing", adding that "there won't be a hard border".