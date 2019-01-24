Image copyright Dalradian Image caption An artist's impression of the gold mine site would look like

Police have released a man who was arrested at the site of a controversial gold mine in County Tyrone.

The man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and resisting police on Wednesday.

He was released pending a report being sent to the Public Prosecution Service by the PSNI.

Mining company Dalradian wants to open the gold mine in Camcosy Road, Gortin, but campaigners have opposed this and raised a number of concerns.

Dalradian claims there are up to £3bn worth of deposits in the area near Greencastle in the Sperrins.

It also said that the 25-year mine operation will create hundreds of jobs and provide a £750m boost to the Northern Ireland economy.

Campaigners are unhappy about the use of cyanide in the extraction process.

They also object to the plan to dispose of large quantities of crushed rock by contouring it to the landscape and over-planting with vegetation.

On Saturday, there was a separate incident in which a man chained himself to a drill before leaving the site voluntarily after being spoken to by police.