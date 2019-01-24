Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jayne Reat was killed at a house in Mornington Lane, Lisburn, on Christmas Day 2017

A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Jayne Toal Reat in Lisburn on Christmas Day 2017.

Nathan Ward also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Ms Reat's daughter and maliciously wounding his own father.

At Thursday's hearing at Craigavon Crown Court, Ward was rearraigned on these charges.

Standing in the dock in a black T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms he pleaded guilty as each charge was read out.

There were sobs from the public gallery with confirmation of the guilty murder plea.

The judge said there was only one sentence that could be imposed for murder and that was life imprisonment.

The tariff for this will be set at a hearing in March.

Presentence, psychiatric and victim impact reports will be completed in the interim period.

At the end of the hearing, Ward, of Mornington Lane, Lisburn, was led from the dock in handcuffs before being taken to Maghaberry prison.