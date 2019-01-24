Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bombardier has called for a Brexit resolution that works for business

Bombardier - one of Northern Ireland's biggest manufacturing employers - has called for an "orderly Brexit."

The Canadian transportation giant employs about 4,000 people in plane-making activities at a number of sites in and around Belfast.

The company adopted a pro-remain position ahead of the EU referendum.

In a statement it said: "Continued uncertainty, and the real prospect of leaving the EU with no deal, does not help with business planning.

"It is imperative that Parliament finds a resolution that works for UK business."

The company issued the statement after Airbus warned it could move its UK operations in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Its chief executive, Tom Enders, labelled the uncertainty for businesses "a disgrace".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The wings for the A220 aircraft are made in Bombardier's Belfast plant

Airbus and Bombardier are partners on the A220 aircraft, which was formerly known as the CSeries, and its wings are manufactured in Belfast.

Bombardier did not comment on whether any future move by Airbus might have a knock-on impact.

Airbus employs 14,000 people in Great Britain, but has no frontline presence in Northern Ireland.

However, some small Northern Ireland companies are suppliers of parts.

Bombardier also has a deal to make engine casings for Airbus planes.

Last December, the boss of Bombardier in Northern Ireland, Michael Ryan said he wanted to see the status quo preserved as best possible.

He also suggested he might have to spend £30m stock-piling parts to mitigate any impact from a no-deal Brexit.