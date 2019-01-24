Image copyright EPA

The UK will find it "very difficult" to do trade deals after Brexit if it has not resolved the Irish border issue, the Irish prime minister has said.

Leo Varadkar said that by contrast Ireland would continue to benefit from the EU's trade deals.

He said: "In a no-deal scenario, the UK won't have any trade deals with anyone.

"I think it will be very difficult for them to conclude any trade deals with the question of the Irish border unresolved."

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Varadkar said the solution to the border was to ratify the deal agreed between the UK and the EU.

He again said that if the UK leaves without a deal the EU and Ireland would still want an agreement with similar provisions as the backstop.

"I think we would end up in a situation where EU and Ireland and the UK would have to come together and in order to honour our commitment to the people of Ireland that there be no hard border, we would have to agree on full alignment on customs and regulations.

"So after a period of chaos, we would perhaps end up where we are now, with a very similar deal."