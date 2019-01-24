Northern Ireland

Ballynahinch security alert: People moved from their homes

  • 24 January 2019
Riverview Heights in Ballynahinch Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The alert is at Riverview Heights in Ballynahinch

A number of people have been moved from their homes during a security alert in Ballynahinch, County Down.

The PSNI said Army bomb experts were called to Riverview Heights on Thursday evening following the discovery of a suspicious object.

There are no further details at present.

More to follow.