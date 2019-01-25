Image copyright News Letter

Image copyright Daily Mirror

The devastation caused by two knife murders and the state of Northern Ireland's health service feature on the front pages of Friday's papers.

The brother of a Syrian refugee killed in Belfast tells The Irish News his parents broke down in tears when told the killer had been sentenced to life.

Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was stabbed to death in Downshire Place off Great Victoria Street in June 2017.

On Thursday, Callon Wilson, 20, pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Ghreir.

Mr Ghreir's brother Rami praised the justice system, saying: "I believe now everything my father told me about the law in the UK."

The brothers had fled war-torn Aleppo and came to Belfast in 2015 to start a new life.

Image copyright Ghreir family Image caption Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was in his 30s and originally from Aleppo in Syria

"My brother was very gentle, very kind. The smile didn't leave his face. Everybody loved him," Mr Ghreir said.

Both the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter lead with another horrific knife murder from 2017.

"Tears in court as Christmas killer admits guilt" is the Telegraph's headline.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Nathan Ward admitted the murder of Jayne Toal Reat and the attempted murder of her daughter Charlotte in Lisburn on Christmas Day 2017.

The Telegraph says that Charlotte sobbed as Ward admitted his guilt at Craigavon Crown Court.

Charlotte Reat witnessed the attack on her mother, who died in her daughter's arms.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jayne Reat was murdered on Christmas Day 2017

The News Letter also describes the emotional scenes in the court and says while Charlotte cried, Ward stood "seemingly impassive" in the dock.

While Ward, who also admitted attacking his own father, was given a life sentence, the minimum tariff will be decided after the judge consults psychiatric, probation and victim impact reports.

Emergency waiting times

"Worst in history" is the front page headline of the Mirror and, worryingly, it refers to Northern Ireland's accident and emergency departments.

The paper says that Northern Irish patients wait significantly longer than those in the rest of the UK to be treated in A&E.

Statistics show that just 62% are seen within the target of four hours compared to 79% in England and 89% in Scotland.

The official target for the UK is 95%.

"Last year doctors in England were warning patients they were dying as a result of slightly deteriorating hospital performance times," Ulster Unionist Roy Beggs tells the Mirror.

"I shudder to think what those same doctors would say about the fact Northern Ireland's rate fell to just 62% last month."