Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Wayne Boylan, 37, was killed on 18 January

Police have said a 21-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition, following a shooting in Warrenpoint, County Down, in which a man was murdered.

Wayne Boylan, 37, died after being shot in the head on 18 January.

The attack happened at a house in Lower Dromore Road.

The woman was struck in the face and neck by pellets.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said "two masked killers" had entered the house with a shotgun and shot Mr Boylan in the head.

He said one week into the investigation police were keen to hear from anyone who was in the Lower Dromore Road area between 18:00 and 20:00 GMT on 18 January.

"I am aware of at least one person jogging in the area at the time and I am particularly interested in speaking with this person," he added.

Det Ch Insp Corrigan said Mr Boylan was a father of two young children and his family "deserve to have answers" and "to see his killers put behind bars".