Two men are in hospital with serious head injuries after they were attacked outside a bar in County Down.

The incident happened on Hibernia Street in Holywood at about 23:00 GMT on Friday.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at a nearby filling station shortly after the attack and he is being questioned by police.

Det Sgt Lauren Edwards said that two men in their 50s had been "attacked by a single assailant".

"We know there was a large crowd in the area at the time and I would like to appeal to those people who were there and who may have witnessed what happened to please get in touch," she added.