Winds caused trees to fall, including this one on Old Belfast Road in Bangor

Strong winds have damaged electricity networks in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

About 400 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland are without electricity on Sunday morning, with more having been affected overnight.

NIE Networks, which manages Northern Ireland's electricity network, said its engineers were working to restore power as quickly as possible.

A yellow warning for strong winds is in place until 12:00 GMT on Sunday.

The winds also brought trees down and a driver was left shaken after one fell on his car on Saturday night.

It happened on Stonard Street in Moneymore, County Londonderry.

In the Republic of Ireland, power cuts have affected about 10,000 properties, mostly in western parts of the country.

ESB, which owns and operates part of the network, said it hoped to have electricity restored to all households by early afternoon on Sunday.