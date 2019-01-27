Image copyright Google

A woman in her 70s has been killed after she was struck by a car in County Down.

The pedestrian was walking at the Windmill Road junction with the Donaghadee Road in Bangor when she was hit at about 19:15 GMT on Saturday.

A Citroen C3 car was reported to have been involved in the collision.

Police and an ambulance crew attended but the woman died at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the scene to contact them.

Donaghadee Road was closed after the incident but has since reopened.