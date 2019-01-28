Northern Ireland

East Belfast: Man seriously assaulted

  • 28 January 2019
Image caption Police cordoned off the scene of the attack

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital following a serious assault in east Belfast.

Police said the attack happened at Cluan Place off the Albertbridge Road shortly before 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

They have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.