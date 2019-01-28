Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton was appointed chief constable in June 2014

Northern Ireland's top police officer is to retire later this year.

George Hamilton, who was appointed chief constable in June 2014, said he informed the Policing Board of his intention to leave the service in June.

A police officer for nearly 34 years, he said the greatest privilege of his career "had been to serve as chief constable".

He said NI was a "much more peaceful and progressive society" than it was when he began his police career.

After joining the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) - the predecessor of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) - in 1985, he worked in a number of roles including a stint as assistant chief constable of Strathclyde Police.

"I am privileged and humbled to have led the dedicated officers and staff of the PSNI and to have worked in partnership with so many people committed to public service in Northern Ireland and beyond," said Mr Hamilton.

George Hamilton's police CV

1985: Joined Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC)

1994: Promoted to RUC inspector and seconded to England for development programmes

1997: Returned to uniform patrol in NI and subsequently worked on Patten policing reforms

2002: Worked as a senior detective in PSNI's Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

2007: Appointed district commander for south and east Belfast

2009: Joined Strathclyde Police as assistant chief constable

2011: Returned to NI as PSNI assistant chief constable

2014: Appointed PSNI's fourth chief constable

He went on to say that there were challenges in the months and years ahead "but we have overcome greater challenges in the past and there is nothing that cannot be achieved if the police, our partners and the community continue to work together".

Anne Connolly, chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, said Mr Hamilton was offered a three-year contract extension last week.

She said the board respected his decision to retire and recruitment for a new chief constable would be considered at a meeting on 6 February.

The Policing Board was established as part of policing reforms after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which helped bring about the end of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.