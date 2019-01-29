Image caption Holy Rosary Primary in south Belfast has about 500 pupils

The head of a south Belfast school has warned parents that a man has suspiciously approached a child in the area.

The acting principal of Holy Rosary Primary, Carmel Burns, wrote to parents on Monday.

She urged them to speak to their children "about this issue".

Her letter follows a statement from the PSNI in the area that they were investigating reports of the incident.

Holy Rosary is a large primary school with about 500 pupils close to the upper Ormeau Road in south Belfast.

In her letter to parents, Ms Burns said that the school had been informed of a male adult "loitering" in the area at the end of last week.

"The person has approached a child on the street," she said.

"The PSNI are aware of this situation and we would urge you to speak to your children about this issue.

Image caption The acting principal of Holy Rosary Primary, Carmel Burns, wrote to parents on Monday

"We have scheduled assemblies within the next two weeks for all children to receive information about staying safe."

Ms Burns also said that the PSNI's community safety team would be patrolling close to the school during the day.

The PSNI in south Belfast had tweeted on Thursday 24 January that they were investigating reports of a suspicious approach to a child in the Ormeau Road/Sunnyside Street area.

They said they had received reports that a man wearing all black had approached a child on Thursday afternoon at about 16:00 GMT.

However, the PSNI tweet did not mention Holy Rosary or any other schools in the area.