An ice warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office alert comes into force at 05:00 GMT on Tuesday and lasts until 11:00 GMT as temperatures fall close to 0C overnight.

Showers from the Atlantic will turn increasingly to snow overnight, especially over high ground.

With low temperatures, some sleet/snow could come to lower levels on Tuesday, causing travel disruption.

Several centimetres of snow is expected above 100 metres.

Weather warnings for ice and snow have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland and Britain on Tuesday.