Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

Two men arrested over the murder of 45-year-old Ian Ogle in east Belfast have been released on police bail.

Mr Ogle died after he was assaulted at Cluan Place, off the Albertbridge Road, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Image caption PSNI forensic officers examining the murder scene

Two women, aged 35 and 36, who were arrested on Monday night, remain in custody.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have seen a group of men running in the area.

"We have been conducting a number of enquiries today and those enquiries are continuing," Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna said on Monday.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance as we progress our investigation.

"We are continuing in our efforts to find those responsible for this brutal murder."

Searches believed to be linked to the investigation, took place on the lower Newtownards Road on Monday.

Less than a mile from the murder scene, the PSNI cordoned off an area near Pitt Place.

Image caption Police carried out searches on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast

The Irish News said a statement was issued to the paper by the east Belfast UVF.

The statement said that the east Belfast UVF "wholeheartedly condemned" the murder and that "whoever did it, did not do it in the name of loyalism or the UVF".

The local DUP MP, Gavin Robinson, condemned the murder, while the grand secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson, met Mr Ogle's family and said they were "devastated".

PUP councillor Dr John Kyle said: "Ian has served his local community for years. He will be sadly missed by many."

'Barbaric'

DUP councillor George Dorrian, who also knew the victim, said he had been told he was beaten by a group of people in a "barbaric attack".

He said people could not believe the level of violence involved.

Mr Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community and took part in a meeting of the loyalist Ulster People's forum in 2013.

'No saint'

A loyalist source told BBC News NI Ian Ogle was "o saint" but was "a decent member of the community" who stood up for his family.

"He was an influence for good in a difficult situation," the source said.