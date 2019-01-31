Image caption The average income across all farming sectors was just over £26,000, a drop of £7,800 on the previous year.

Farm incomes in Northern Ireland are down by almost a quarter on last year, according to government figures.

On average, they fell by 23% with only cereal businesses showing an increase.

Officials said higher feed prices have been the main cause of the downturn, with one tonne of feed increasing in price by 7%.

The average income across all sectors in 2018/19 was just over £26,000, a drop of £7,800 on the previous year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pig farm incomes were further affected my weaker prices

Dairy, cattle and sheep, pig and mixed farm incomes all fell by varying degrees across Northern Ireland's 24,956 farms.

Pig farm incomes were further affected by weaker prices.

The increase in cereal farm incomes was based on higher grain and straw prices.

The total gross output from farming this year was up 1% to £2.3bn, with dairying making the biggest contribution to that with £680m.

Direct subsidies paid to farmers this year came to £286m, a slight decrease on 2017/18.