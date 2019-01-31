Image caption A fire broke out at the Lewis Community Tavern on Thursday morning

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a pub in Dundonald, County Down.

The fire broke out at the Lewis Community Tavern on the Upper Newtownards Road shortly before 08:00 GMT.

The Upper Newtownards Road has been closed between the Eastlink Road and Church Road.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.