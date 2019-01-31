Lewis Tavern: Fire breaks out at Dundonald pub
- 31 January 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a pub in Dundonald, County Down.
The fire broke out at the Lewis Community Tavern on the Upper Newtownards Road shortly before 08:00 GMT.
The Upper Newtownards Road has been closed between the Eastlink Road and Church Road.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
We're currently dealing with a fire at a bar on the Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast. The incident is ongoing. @PoliceServiceNI have closed the road between the Eastlink Road and Church Road and are advising motorists to avoid the area.— NIFRS (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) January 31, 2019
