Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of Ian Ogle.

Mr Ogle was was stabbed 11 times in the back and his skull was fractured in the attack at Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday night.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday remains in custody.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Wednesday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have now arrested eight people in connection with Mr Ogle's death.

Three men aged 31, 45 and 49 and two women aged 35 and 36 have also been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A gang of at least five men were involved in the attack, police have said.

The possible involvement of loyalist paramilitaries is being investigated.

On Thursday, Det Supt Jason Murphy told a press conference that "one line of enquiry is that Ian was murdered by individuals who were members of east Belfast UVF".

"The UVF have issued statements in relation to Ian's murder. It is too early in the investigation to establish the veracity of those," the officer added.

Beersbridge Road fight

On Wednesday, the Irish News published a statement which the paper said was issued by the east Belfast UVF.

The statement said the east Belfast UVF "wholeheartedly condemned" the murder and that "whoever did it, did not do it in the name of loyalism or the UVF".

Det Supt Murphy told reporters the 45-year-old father-of-two was "left to die on the street" and the murder had "disgusted the entire community".

BBC Ian's murder was not just an attack on Ian - it was an attack on the fabric of the community.

He added that police believe the murder may be linked to a fight outside a fast food restaurant, which took place about 45 minutes before Mr Ogle was killed.

"I believe that the events leading up to Ian's murder began on the Beersbridge Road, at about 20:45 GMT on Sunday evening, when an altercation took place outside a fast food outlet.

"The exact circumstances of that incident are still developing, but I believe that Ian was there," Det Supt Murphy said.

Image caption Police carried out forensic searches in Pitt Place on the morning after the murder

CCTV footage

Officers have conducted 14 searches, visited nearly 200 premises and are viewing more than 70 hours of CCTV footage in a bid to bring the killers to justice.

Det Supt Murphy described Mr Ogle's murder as "not just an attack on Ian - it was an attack on the fabric of the community".

"Ian's killers have united the entire community in condemnation. Their fear tactics have not dissuaded the community from their resolute determination to see justice done," he said.

Image caption Floral tributes to Ian Ogle were left near the scene of his murder

The detective added: "If anything positive is to come from Ian's murder, it will be that the fear and intimidation that some people use to influence, has been starkly exposed to the community and condemned from every corner."