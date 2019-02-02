Image copyright PAcemaker

The theft of three cash machines in the space of two days may be linked, police believe.

An ATM was taken from a filling station on the Glenavy Road, near Moira, on Saturday morning.

A digger, taken from a nearby building site, was used before being set alight. The roof of the garage was also alight.

It followed the theft of two ATMs from the side of an Asda supermarket in Antrim on Friday.

A large digger was used to break into the structure housing the cash machines at about 02:00 GMT.

The thieves used two vehicles to take the cash boxes away from the scene in Antrim, one of which was a pick-up style vehicle that police believe was stolen earlier.

Officers said the white Mitsubishi L200 is thought to have been stolen in Ballyclare on Thursday night and was found burnt out on Friday morning.

The destroyed vehicle was discovered on Tildarg Road at about 07:20 GMT.

The second getaway vehicle has been described by police as a "dark coloured four-door saloon car".

The Asda store on Ballymena Road opened for business as usual on Friday morning while forensic officers carried out an examination of the scene.