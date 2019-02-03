Image copyright PA Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster said a Brexit deal has to be acceptable to both sides

Dealing with the "toxicity" of the backstop would allow the EU and UK to move forward towards a Brexit deal, Arlene Foster has said.

Mrs Foster she was hopeful of finding alternatives but it depended on the "willingness" of the Irish government.

Tánaiste (Irish Deputy PM) Simon Coveney said the EU would not renegotiate.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the backstop was "the absolute bare minimum" required.

The backstop is a position of last resort, to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland in the event that the UK leaves the EU without securing an all-encompassing deal.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday News programme, the DUP leader said that if the EU wants a deal, it has to be acceptable to both sides.

"I think we really need to focus on trying to get a deal. That's what the DUP want, that's what the government wants and I believe it's what the European Union wants," she said.

"I'm certainly not giving up. I think it's the right thing to do to go back and say that whilst there are other issues with the withdrawal agreement, if this issue around the toxicity of backstop was dealt with then we would be able to move forward."

She said she believed it was possible to find an "alternative" to the backstop "if there's a willingness from the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the European Union, but mainly the Republic of Ireland".

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on 29 March and Mrs Foster said she hoped coming closer to that date would help to "focus minds".

"I very much hope the compression that is now happening will lead people to come and make a deal that is good for everyone," she said.

But writing in The Sunday Times, Mr Coveney said: "The EU will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement and there will be no withdrawal agreement without the backstop."

"However, the EU is prepared to look again at the political declaration to make it more ambitious in terms of the future relationship, if the UK so wishes".

"There is a deal on the table, and walking away from it will have serious consequences for us all," he wrote.

"Decision-makers have a duty to listen to all voices in Northern Ireland, where the majority of people support the withdrawal agreement."

Mrs Foster said that she believed there was an opportunity in international law to say that no-one will put a border in the island of Ireland.

She reiterated her endorsement of the 'Malthouse' proposal, which seeks to find an alternative to the backstop.

The Malthouse proposal includes redrafting the backstop.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Both the UK and the EU have said they do not want to see a hard Irish border

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show Mary Lou McDonald said: "There was a common resolution on the part of the British government, on the part of Europe, certainly from the Irish side, to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts.

"That is why a backstop, or a set of very specific protections were landed on.

"They are minimal, but they are the absolute bare necessities to ensure that our economy, that our society and crucially our peace agreement isn't disrupted."

'Throw away remark'

On Tuesday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson was criticised for responding to a suggestion that in event that a no-deal Brexit could lead to food shortages by saying: "Go to the chippy."

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, who was sitting in front of the DUP MPs, said the party should be "ashamed".

Mrs Foster said that Mr Wilson had made a "throw away remark" that should not be taken seriously.

"People forget the atmosphere in the House of Commons. There were a number of comments made," she said.

"He was reacting to the completely over the top assessment that was made by the SNP."

Listen to the full interview with Arlene Foster on The Sunday News on BBC Radio Ulster at 13:00 GMT on Sunday, 3 February.