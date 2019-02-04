Image copyright Daily Mirror

Three of Northern Ireland's main daily newspapers lead with stories or images of a car crash in County Tyrone which claimed the lives of two men.

A further three people were injured in the collision on Sunday.

The crash happened on the main road between Moy and Dungannon shortly after 13.30 GMT on Sunday.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew told the Irish News that the crash has "shocked the entire community".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The crash happened between Dungannon and Moy

Elsewhere on the front page of the Irish News, a GP advises patients who can afford to do so to "go private" as the health system is "now defunct".

John McSparran, who is based in Cushendall in County Antrim, said the main political parties do not appear to be willing to go into government to tackle spiralling waiting lists.

He cited the example of one of his patients, 90-year-old Danny Murphy, who has been on a waiting list for a hip replacement for four years.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The aftermath of an ATM theft near Moira on Saturday

A warning of a different kind adorns the front page of the News Letter.

Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of Retail NI, has called for the establishment of a PSNI task force to deal with a spate of attacks on ATM cash machines across Northern Ireland.

It follows the latest incident on Saturday, in which a digger was used to remove an ATM at a Spar shop near Moira, after a similar theft the previous day at an ASDA store in Antrim.

Mr Roberts warned: "There is a real danger our members could start to remove these ATMs if these attacks continue."

In the Belfast Telegraph, DUP leader Arlene Foster urged Prime Minister Theresa May to begin talks about alternatives to the backstop for the Irish border.

Writing inside the paper, Mrs Foster accused Sinn Féin of seeking to impede the Brexit process.

The DUP leader claimed a "no-deal exit appears to be integral to Sinn Féin's plans" for securing a border poll.

Image caption A brawl in a departure lounge at Belfast International Airport is featured in Monday's newspapers

A brawl at Belfast International Airport adorns the front of the Daily Mirror.

The paper reports that the airport is facing questions over the length of time it took officials to intervene after a group of men fought in the departure lounge.

Men were seen attacking each other with metal poles and throwing objects as shocked passengers looked on during disturbances on Saturday.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan told the paper he will raise the matter with the airport after concerns about what he described as the "inadequate response time" of security.