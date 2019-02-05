Image copyright Daily Mirror

Liam Neeson, Theresa May and St Patrick all feature on the front of Tuesday's papers.

"Star Neeson's race hate confession" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror.

It follows comments by the actor that he walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to kill a black man as revenge after someone close to him was raped.

"It was horrible, when I think back. It's awful, But I did learn a lesson from it," Neeson said.

Liam Neeson's comments during an interview have sparked controversy

The Mirror quotes a number of public figures who have criticised the Ballymena man's comments, which were made during an interview to promote his new film.

While both the Belfast Telegraph and News Letter have pictures of Neeson on their front pages, both lead with Theresa May's visit to Belfast, although they take different angles on it.

The News Letter says the prime minister faces the threat of being taken to court by former NI first minister Lord Trimble.

It says the peer has announced that he is putting together a judicial review which will argue that the Brexit Irish border backstop breaches the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

"Whether the case ever comes to court, and regardless of the legal outcome of any proceedings, the declaration by Lord Trimble represents a political difficulty not just for Mrs May, but for those such as the EU and Dublin who have argued that the backstop is essential to preserve the agreement," the News Letter's Sam McBride says.

The Belfast Telegraph says that Mrs May will vow to deliver a Brexit "that honours our commitments to Northern Ireland" during her Belfast visit.

Theresa May will arrive in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

It says she will reach out to business and political leaders as she tries to find an alternative to the backstop that will command cross-community support.

Sources tell the paper that Mrs May will stress her commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and will focus on reaching out to pro-remain politicians.

St Patrick's Day switch

The St Patrick's Day parade in Ireland's ecclesiastical capital is the subject of The Irish News' front page story.

It says this year's parade in Armagh won't actually take place on St Patrick's Day.

St Patrick will be commemorated a day early in Armagh this year

Unionist concerns about holding the parade on a Sunday have seen it switched to Saturday 16 March, according to The Irish News.

"Our view is that it would be better on Saturday given strongly held views of people not being able to go to church because the town would be was closed off," the DUP' Mark Baxter says.

Posting on Facebook Armagh Sinn Féin councillor Garath Keating said his "initial inclination" was to boycott the parade, but added "the difficulty there is how that approach will assist matters for future years".

He added: "St Patrick's Day only falls on a Sunday once more between now and 2030. Why leave an open goal for people who would happily slash the funding given half an excuse."

Major parades in other key centres around Ireland will still take place on Sunday, The Irish News adds.