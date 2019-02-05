Image caption Police are treating a fire at a Turkish barbers as deliberate

A fire at a Turkish barbers in Antrim is being investigated by police as suspected arson.

The blaze is believed to have taken hold between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday at the premises on High Street.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene to deal with the fire at the mid-terrace building.

The inside of the shop has been gutted.

Slight smoke damage was caused to the neighbouring buildings in the street.

Police have said they are not treating the incident as a hate crime at this time.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "We are treating this incident as deliberate and I would appeal for anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting 1282 04/02/19."