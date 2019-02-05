Image copyright PSNI/PA Image caption Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on 6 April 1988

Police investigating the death of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser have been granted another 14 hours to question a man on suspicion of her murder.

The man, aged 59, was arrested on 21 May 2018.

He was released on bail pending further enquiries until Tuesday 5 February.

Ms Hauser, 18, went missing after she arrived in Larne on a ferry from Stranraer in Scotland on 6 April 1988, and her body was found two weeks later.

She was discovered in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle, County Antrim.

Police renewed their appeal for information in April of last year - the 30th anniversary of the murder.

On 1 May they said they had received the results of further DNA testing.