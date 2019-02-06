Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May is on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland

One woman is prominent on the front pages of Wednesday's papers.

Theresa May's visit to Northern Ireland is the lead story in the Belfast Telegraph, The Irish News and the News Letter.

It's fair to say none of the papers give the prime minister's speech in Belfast a ringing endorsement.

While the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph have pictures of Mrs May on their front pages, the Irish News features a cartoon from Ian Knox.

It shows a tremulous Mrs May speaking one word: "Unshakeable", a reference to her stated commitment to avoiding a hard border after Brexit

The paper's political correspondent, John Manly, describes the prime minister's address as a "pastiche".

He says Mrs May "sought to give everybody hope, but left few in the room sharing her optimism".

He adds: "Her visits are meant to provide reassurance that Northern Ireland is a priority in the mouth of Brexit, yet the fact that we get a different message each time only leaves us confused."

'Banalities and clichés'

The Belfast Telegraph says that the prime minister denied "stabbing" Northern Ireland's business leaders in the back over the border backstop.

The paper's Suzanne Breen says that everyone acknowledges that Mrs May is the victim of parliamentary arithmetic.

"But she certainly isn't skilled in playing a bad hand well," she writes.

"Her speech was brimming with banalities and clichés dressed up as something meaningful and new."

The Telegraph's Ed Curran writes that there is "still time for politicians on this side of the Irish Sea, both north and south, to save our island from the utter madness of a no-deal".

"PM repeats NI pledges but no Brexit clarity" is the headline in the News Letter.

"As an exercise in eloquent evasiveness, Theresa May's speech was in keeping with how she has approached the entire Brexit negotiations," the paper's Sam McBride says.

Image copyright PA Image caption The News Letter says Arlene Foster has given Mrs May some hope

However, he adds: "The significance of yesterday's event was not so much the substance of what was said, but the symbolism of the fact that at this 11th hour of the process, the prime minister was coming to Belfast to address the people of Northern Ireland and staying overnight to meet their political leaders."

He says there is hope for the prime minister after DUP leader Arlene Foster refused to say on Tuesday that she is still demanding the removal of the backstop.