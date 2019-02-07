Image copyright PSNI Image caption In December, police launched a Christmas campaign targeting domestic abuse

The young do not merely witness domestic violence, they are the biggest victims, Women's Aid Federation NI has said.

A total of 485 children and young people in Northern Ireland found shelter against domestic violence in women's refuges last year.

Ten mothers also gave birth to their babies while living in refuges.

Now the charity is calling for core funding for a 10-year strategy aimed at protecting those "hidden victims".

"There has never been core regional funding to support children affected by domestic violence.

"That has to change," said Clare Allen from the Women's Aid Federation NI.

Image caption A total of 485 children and young people took shelter in women's refuges last year

"For too long, children have been regarded as merely witnesses in domestic abuse situations. We know that is not the case.

"All domestic violence is underpinned by coercive, controlling behaviour and children repeatedly tell us about the on-going fear and toxic stress they have lived with in the home".

See, Hear, Act - a 10-year strategy for young people affected by domestic violence - is to be launched at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, later on Thursday.

Among those attending the launch are Luke and Ryan Hart whose father shot their mother and sister dead in Spalding in 2016. It happened just days after Claire Hart, 50, and her daughter, Charlotte, 19, had moved out of the family home.

In an interview about his childhood, Luke told the BBC: "Our father didn't need to hit us. He generated enough fear in ways that were subtler."

He added: "People fail to appreciate that many victims of abuse are just incredibly resilient people dealing with the traumas of their lives the best way they can.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption A 10-year strategy for young people affected by domestic violence is being launched

"A lot of education needs to be done in terms of abusive behaviour and also the way people will respond to abusive behaviour. I didn't understand them myself, none of us did."

Speaking ahead of the launch in Belfast, the brothers said: "Domestic abuse isn't just violence, it is the suffocating environment of abusive households.

"As children, we lived and suffered in the environment that our father created. Since a life of abuse was all we had ever experienced, it became our normal," they said.

"Children are not ignorant of abuse; we both acutely suffered seeing our mum and sister suffering. Children are not merely witnesses to abuse, they are victims too and tailored support services are desperately needed to recognise and act on this."

'Fight or flight'

Louise O'Kane is an assessment manager with Women's Aid working with children and young people living with domestic violence.

"All of these children are living with toxic stress, in constant fear and in a hyper-aroused state," she said.

"It's 'fight or flight', they are not able to think logically or rationally. It is constantly about survival and they are living on egg shells. Home is not a safe place."

Ms O'Kane said children living with domestic violence had no normality.

"We asked one small boy who was dealing with domestic violence at home and with bullying in school to draw his safe place.

"He drew a school toilet with the door locked," she said.

"We have children who are locked in a cupboard while their mummy is being beaten. They are forced to listen."

Ms O'Kane added: "These children are no longer silent victims, they have a voice and want to be heard."