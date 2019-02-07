'Paedophile hunters' convicted of intimidating BBC reporter
Three men have been found guilty of attempting to intimidate a BBC journalist investigating so-called paedophile hunters.
George Keenan, Richard Curtis and Tim Heron were also convicted of disorderly behaviour and obstructing a road.
They were each given a three-month suspended prison sentence at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The charges against them related to a confrontation with BBC reporter Kevin Magee in February last year.
He encountered the men at a coffee shop on Botanic Avenue in south Belfast while making a news report on paedophile hunter groups operating in Northern Ireland.
Footage showed him being followed outside as he made his way to a car.
Appealing conviction
Keenan, 35, of Glenwood Court, Dunmurry; 33-year-old Curtis, from Albert Road in Carrickfergus; and Heron, 29, of Cloverhill Vale in Bangor all admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and obstruction of a road.
They contested a further allegation of attempting by force, threats or menaces to cause Mr Magee to refrain from questioning them, but were found guilty.
All three have lodged appeals against that conviction.