Image caption Norbrook has factories in Newry and employs more than 2,000 people

The chief executive of one of Northern Ireland's largest export firms has called for a no-deal Brexit to be taken off the table and for industry to be given the transition period it was promised.

Liam Nagel runs pharmaceutical firm Norbrook, which employs more than 2,000 people.

He said the firm had invested heavily in Brexit mitigation measures.

But in a worst case scenario it may not be able to sell its products in the EU.

It is planning to stockpile up to six months of product inside the EU ahead of Brexit to deal with that eventuality.

The firm has also spent about £3m transferring product licences to the EU.

Mr Nagel said that with just 50 days until Brexit, business needs certainty.

'We have an integrated supply chain, with a global supply base, which relies on frictionless trade," he added.

"We urge all those directly involved to work together to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the impact of which I believe would be disproportionately felt in Northern Ireland."

Last year Norbrook made a pre-tax profit of £45m on turnover of £275m.