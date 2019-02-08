A 35-year-old man has been left with a "potentially life-changing injury" after being shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.

The shooting happened near shops in the Central Drive area of Creggan shortly after 18:00 GMT on Friday.

Police said it was reported that it was carried out by three masked men and described it as a "vicious and sickening attack".

The man was shot in the lower leg and is being treated in hospital.

"There is absolutely no justification for this attack," said Det Insp Michael Winters.

"We must work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

"The people behind this attack should be seen for what they are, hypocritical thugs trying to exert coercive control over communities by creating a climate of fear."

The police have appealed for information.