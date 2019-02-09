Image caption Colm Eastwood said the SDLP brand and independence endures

The SDLP name and brand will not disappear if members back a new partnership with Fianna Fáil at a special conference later, party leader Colum Eastwood has said.

Members will vote on the proposed arrangement during a meeting in Newry.

An alternative proposal to broaden the arrangement to include Fine Gael and Labour will be tabled by members who oppose the plan.

Senior SDLP MLA Claire Hanna has said she will back the alternative motion.

Ms Hanna, the party's Brexit spokesperson, said on Thursday that she had a problem with the "exclusivity" of the arrangement and added she would never be a Fianna Fáil MLA.

However, Mr Eastwood has maintained the proposal will not lead to a merger in which the SDLP name and identity disappear.

He said he is confident a majority will back his plan.

"The bottom line in this is the SDLP brand remains, our integrity remains, our independence remains," he said.

"What we're talking about is a partnership to work together to meet the big challenges of the day.

"Brexit has changed the world and if the SDLP are serious about being a player in the future, we have to change too."

Analysis: Acid test for party's planned new direction

by Enda McClafferty. BBC News NI political reporter

If Colum Eastwood gets his way, the SDLP will be set on a new course with a new political partner.

He said it's all about sharing policies with Fianna Fáil against the backdrop of Brexit.

But others like Claire Hanna fear it could be the first step towards a merger in which the SDLP name and identity will disappear.

Mr Eastwood has consistently maintained that will not happen, but Saturday afternoon will show how the SDLP's membership feels.