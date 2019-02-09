Image copyright EPA

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in County Tyrone.

The body was discovered in an alleyway at McCrea Park in Clogher at about 08:15 GMT on Saturday.

The PSNI's Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna said: "A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating his death as murder."

A 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested and are being questioned by police.

Detectives want anyone who noticed unusual activity at McCrea Park late on Friday night or early on Saturday morning to contact them.