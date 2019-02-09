Image copyright Chantal Baxter Image caption One chimpanzee ventured a bit further than the others on Saturday afternoon

A number of chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure at Belfast Zoo on Saturday.

Footage posted on social media shows a chimpanzee on a path with members of the public, with the others remaining on the enclosure wall.

Belfast Zoo said the chimpanzees made an improvised ladder from a large tree branch propped up against a wall.

This is the second escape attempt by animals at Belfast Zoo in as many months.

In January, a red panda which escaped the zoo was found in a garden in Newtownabbey.

Belfast City Council, which runs the zoo, said one chimpanzee "briefly" left its enclosure on Saturday afternoon.

"Zookeepers were present as the chimpanzee quickly returned from an adjacent wall to the rest of the group inside the enclosure," a spokeswoman said.

"Belfast Zoo would like to thank members of the public who helped raise the alarm as zookeepers moved in to return the animal to its enclosure."

'Quite cowardly'

The zoo's Alan Cairns said: "We think what has happened is that the trees in their enclosure have been weakened by the storms and so they've been able to break them and use them as a ladder to get out.

He said the zoo's chimps were "quite cowardly" so went back into their enclosure themselves during the incident.

When the keepers arrived one was on the wall of the enclosure and none were out of it, he added.

"They're intelligent primates and know they're not supposed to be out of their enclosure, so got back in themselves," he said.

"We like things to be natural in their enclosure, to have trees in it, but we will review it.

"We may have to remove the trees or make them a smaller level, although we don't want to do that."

The chimpanzees were locked into their inner enclosure afterwards.

Image copyright Not Specified

Chimp facts

Chimpanzees are one of four types of "great ape" - the others being bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans

Humans and chimpanzees share 95% to 98% of the same DNA

Chimpanzees walk on all fours and have longer arms than legs

Chimpanzees sometimes hunt and eat small mammals such as bushbuck or monkeys

They also eat fruit, nuts, seeds, blossoms, leaves, and many kinds of insects

A full-grown chimpanzee has five or six times the strength of a human being

Source: Jane Goodall Institute UK